Meet Jane! Jane is a sassy girl who spent most of her life living outdoors. Over the past couple years she has transitioned into being more of an indoor cat. She enjoys attention on her own time. She would prefer to be the only cat in the home. She gets along with older children as well. You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
