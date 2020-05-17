Meet Bobo! Bobo is shy but can be a very sweet guy. He was brought into us as a stray so we don’t have much of his background but he could make for a great outdoor/indoor cat. He loves head scratches and feeding time. Give us a call at Heart of the Valley to learn more about Bobo and to schedule an appointment to meet him. Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Bobo any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
