Meet Major! Major has successfully mastered the following skills: Sit, down, stay, leave treat on nose. He is a smart self-starter with energy and power to spare. He would prefer a household that has no cats. Major would also prefer a home with older kids. He loves to be around people, so you’ll find a great companion in Major. If you would like to meet Major, call us to set up an appointment at (406)388-9399. Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Major any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
