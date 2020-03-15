Meet Brad! Brad is a mature guy looking for a more active (indoor) lifestyle. He may not like his kind so much, but sure enjoys your kind. He would fit great into any family with patience to allow him to adapt in his new environment. Does Brad sound like the cat for you? Stop by HOV between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet him! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Brad any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399 to hear more about him.