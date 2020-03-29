Meet Ray! He is a fun and energetic boy who loves to play! He is very smart and has a high drive to learn new things! Tennis balls are his favorite and he will play with you all day! Ray has an active mind and would enjoy a home with a job or someone willing to train him to do new things! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Ray any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399 to hear more about him.