Meet Biggie! This hunk is looking for a new home to lounge in. He is a big couch potato who enjoys taking long naps. He loves feeding time and will let you know when he is hungry! He is also declawed. It takes Biggie some time to adapt to new environment but once he does he will make himself right at home in a cozy place. Does Biggie sound like the cat for you? Stop by HOV between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet him! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Biggie any day of the week from 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399 to hear more about him.