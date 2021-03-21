Meet Cairo! Cairo is deaf and partially blind, but that does not hold him back from living his best life. Because he is hard of hearing it would be best to live in a low traffic, mature home. Other dogs can startle him at times so he will need some help feeling safe if he doesn’t hear or see them approach. He already knows some hand signals and will do anything for some cheese or hot dog. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
