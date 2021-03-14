Meet Toast! Toast is a little rough around the edges but he is the biggest sweetheart inside. He came to HOV as a stray, with stories to tell. He loves cuddles, head scratches and food. He is looking for a loving home to provide him a comfortable place to live. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.