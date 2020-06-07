Hazel came to us at Heart of the Valley as a stray so we don’t know much about her history except that she seemed to get along with the other feral cats in the neighborhood, that she is shy but friendly, and that she is litter box trained. She is a really great girl, and just looking for her forever home.You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.