Meet Cupid. Cupid is an energetic loving boy. He enjoys the outdoors and is eager to go hiking in the mountains with you. He is very social with other dogs and loves “rough and tumble” play. He knows sit, come, and lay and would be eager to learn more with treat or kibble motivation. Cupid is a talker and likes to let you know what he is thinking and when people are around. Cupid is a big boy and might require a harness for leash walks. Cupid would benefit from a low traffic home with slow introductions to new people. Mature home would be best for this loving pup. Cupid is up to date on all his shots and is microchipped. He may be a dog that requires frequent ear cleanings. He doesn’t enjoy grooming much but will tolerate it.
