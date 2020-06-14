Miss Melvin is a sweet quiet kitty who loves all the pets. She is petite in size and nature and loves a good gentle rub on your lap.
Melvin has lived with dogs and has gotten along well with them, but she doesn’t seem to enjoy the company of her own kind.
She is scared of loud noises as any cat would be, which is why she would like a lower traffic home.
Interesting fact about Melvin: She has no teeth! But don’t worry, this doesn’t affect her eating at all!
If you would like to come meet Miss Melvin, call Heart of the Valley today to make an appointment.
You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
