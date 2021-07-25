Miss Scarlet

Miss Scarlet

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Miss Scarlet! Miss Scarlet is a 10 year old domestic shorthair looking for some love. She is a classy old lady who loves to lounge on laps. In her previous home, she had dogs for brothers and they got along great. She would love to go home with someone who has a free lap and a comfy couch (maybe some treats too!). Head over to Heart of the Valley to meet her!

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you