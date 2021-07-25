Pet of the Week, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miss Scarlet Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Miss Scarlet! Miss Scarlet is a 10 year old domestic shorthair looking for some love. She is a classy old lady who loves to lounge on laps. In her previous home, she had dogs for brothers and they got along great. She would love to go home with someone who has a free lap and a comfy couch (maybe some treats too!). Head over to Heart of the Valley to meet her! Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scarlet Shorthair Zoology Pet Valley Lap Animal Shelter Brother Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for July 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Students, Sunday, July 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Expansion of development off Huffine, College to include residential units 6 hrs ago Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students 6 hrs ago