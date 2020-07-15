Meet Remington! He is a BIG goofy boy! 95 lbs. worth! He love to run! He will need a yard with a fence so he can get a good amount of exercise.
He knows his basic commands, and because of his serious love for food you can use kibble to teach him new tricks or to better the ones he already knows! He has lived with dogs and enjoys respectful play buddies. He likes to chase small critters so a no cat home is the best place for him.
Tip: Belly rubs are life.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
