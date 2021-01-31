Meet Cheddar! Cheddar is one of HOV’s working cats who will be a great mouser in the right environment. He has the potential to warm up to humans but he is independent and shy. If you have a cozy barn or garage for Cheddar to take up residence, call us to make an appointment. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
