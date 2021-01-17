Meet Buck! Buck is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. He loves playing with other dogs. He’s calm and patient with kids too! He’s lived outside for most of his life, so he’s still learning about this whole “being a pet” thing. He can be a little shy but he’s friendly, kind and willing to learn! He’s quite the ladies’ man, but men can make him nervous so it might take him some time to warm up. He’s looking for a patient, active owner to be his best friend. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
