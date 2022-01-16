Pet of the Week, Sunday, January 16, 2021 Jan 16, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oakley Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Oakley! Oakley is a sweet 9 year old boy looking for his new home. He loves to take long walks. He also loves playing with stuffies and eating treats. He would make a great addition to your home as an only pet. T meet Oakley, stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakley Old Boy Pet Animal Shelter Eating Valley Addition Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 24 min ago Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining 24 min ago Ski race organized in memory of Bozeman High Nordic skier 24 min ago 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women 24 min ago