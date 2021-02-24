Meet Smokey! This sweet girl is current at the Cat Show Café in Ferguson Farms to find her new home. She can be a little shy and independent but loves to cuddle. She would do best in a quiet and mature home. She is currently living with other cats so would most likely be able to live with other cats in the home. Stop by the Cat Show Café to meet Smokey! Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
