Meet Lilo! Lilo is a ten year old girl looking for her new home with you. She is an energetic old galwho loves bum scratches. Her favorite hobbies include sniffing and exploring! Lilo would appreciate a quiet home with a fenced yard to roam around in! Call us to schedule an appointment with Lilo today! Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
