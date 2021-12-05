Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dumpling Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Dumpling! Dumpling is a large 13 year old looking for a new home with you. He may be older but he sure doesn’t act like it. He got a nice haircut recently but once it grows back he would love some brushing. He is an independent boy who loves to sleep and explore. He would make an excellent companion for someone who loves to hang out and chill. Stop by HOV if you would like to meet Dumpling stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dumpling Hov Looking Haircut Animal Shelter Pet Valley Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Dec. 5, 2021 28 min ago City transitioning to new citizen board structure 28 min ago 'Torn' film brings viewers into Lowe-Anker family's journey toward processing grief 28 min ago Montana State men narrowly beat Sacramento State to earn first Big Sky win 2 hrs ago