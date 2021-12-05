Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 5, 2021

Dumpling

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Dumpling! Dumpling is a large 13 year old looking for a new home with you. He may be older but he sure doesn’t act like it. He got a nice haircut recently but once it grows back he would love some brushing. He is an independent boy who loves to sleep and explore. He would make an excellent companion for someone who loves to hang out and chill. Stop by HOV if you would like to meet Dumpling stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you