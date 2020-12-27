Meet Augustus! He loves giving hugs, and is very affectionate. He would do best in an active, mature home where he can go for walks, play, and be together as much as possible! He would also like to be the only dog. He is a good listener and great with people. He can’t wait to find his new best friend. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
