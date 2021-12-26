Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 26, 2021

Racer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Racer! He is a 5 year old domestic shorthair. Racer has been living in one of our shelter offices during his stay at the shelter and is helping keep watch over the front desk. He loves to play with wand toys and settle in a cozy bed for naps. Catnip is a favorite of Racer! He has previously lived with cats and dogs. To learn more about Racer and to see if he would fit into your family, visit the shelter! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you