Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 26, 2021

Meet Racer! He is a 5 year old domestic shorthair. Racer has been living in one of our shelter offices during his stay at the shelter and is helping keep watch over the front desk. He loves to play with wand toys and settle in a cozy bed for naps. Catnip is a favorite of Racer! He has previously lived with cats and dogs. To learn more about Racer and to see if he would fit into your family, visit the shelter! We are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.