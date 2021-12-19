Artimus

Meet Artimus! Artimus is a 2 year old large mix. He loves to play Frisbee, enjoy his toys and snuggling. He does well with men, women and children and will give plenty of kisses. He would do best in an only pet home so that he can give you all of his love. He will be extra gentle when eating treats from your hand and would love to learn new things.

If you would like to meet Artimus, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

