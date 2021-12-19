Pet of the Week, Sunday, December 19, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Artimus Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Artimus! Artimus is a 2 year old large mix. He loves to play Frisbee, enjoy his toys and snuggling. He does well with men, women and children and will give plenty of kisses. He would do best in an only pet home so that he can give you all of his love. He will be extra gentle when eating treats from your hand and would love to learn new things.If you would like to meet Artimus, stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snuggling Artimus Toys Pet Frisbee Men Woman Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Dec.19, 2021 1 hr ago Students, Sunday, December 19, 2021 1 hr ago Mellott's 4 TDs lead Montana State to first title game since 1984 5 hrs ago Prep roundup: Bozeman’s Allen goes unbeaten at weekend meet; Raptors boys swimming shines 5 hrs ago