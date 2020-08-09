Meet Carson! He loves people, food and toys! Carson is accustomed to living in a quiet, low traffic and mature home. He enjoys long harnessed leash walks or off leash play time in a fenced area. He enjoys meeting other dogs but can be selective with which ones are his friends. He can be sensitive to handling in a veterinary environment.
If you would like to meet Carson, call to schedule an appointment at (406) 388-9399.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.
