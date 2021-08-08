Pet of the Week, Sunday, August 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ashlee Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Ashlee! Ashlee is a sweet 15 year old domestic longhair looking for her new home. She has previously lived with kids and dogs before. One of her favorite things to do is lay in the sun. She also loves head scratches! Stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Saturday to meet Ashlee. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ashlee Zoology Things Animal Shelter Valley Longhair Dog Pet Recommended for you Latest Local Law enforcement anticipates rise in marijuana DUIs 1 hr ago Montana families continue to face a preschool desert 8 hrs ago American Fork fire in Crazy Mountains at more than 17,500 acres Aug 6, 2021 New development planned for MSU's Innovation Campus Aug 6, 2021