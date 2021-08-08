Ashlee
Ashlee

Meet Ashlee! Ashlee is a sweet 15 year old domestic longhair looking for her new home. She has previously lived with kids and dogs before. One of her favorite things to do is lay in the sun. She also loves head scratches! Stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Saturday to meet Ashlee.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

