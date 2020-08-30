Meet Dixie! Dixie loves people and loves to give warm hugs. Dixie would like to have all the attention so it would be best if she is the only pet in the home. She enjoys long walks and cuddling on the couch. Her favorite toys are the stuffy ones and she is always up for a nice game of tug a war. If you want to learn more about Dixie, or to see if she is the right fit for you please call HOV at (406) 388-9399.You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
