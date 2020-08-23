Meet Mimi! Mimi is a 5 year old Domestic Shorthair Mix looking for her new home. One of her favorite things are scratches and she will keep coming back for more. She is very friendly and would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to give Mimi some love, call to schedule an appointment at (406) 388-9399.
You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
