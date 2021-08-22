Pet of the Week, Sunday, August 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Stella! Stella is a young lady (9 months old) with lots of potential. She is very sweet and smart. She is looking for an active home where she can get lots of exercise. Stella is also good with other dogs! Stop by HOV to meet Stella today! Stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Saturday to meet Ashlee. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stella Valley Animal Shelter Dog Ashlee Exercise Pet Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Aug. 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Students, Sunday, August 22, 2021 6 hrs ago HRDC plans to combat growing food insecurity with new project 6 hrs ago Modern traveling pharmacist offers COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia City 6 hrs ago