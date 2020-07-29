Meet Dexter! Dexter is just the sweetest boy. He loves humans and wants all the attention he can get! He would make a great addition to your family household. He will need a fenced yard or an E-fence to help keep him close to home since he likes to take himself out on walks from time to time. He is motivated by anything you have to offer from kibble, to treats, to just some love and attention! He can be dog selective, so calm and respectful K9 friends are going to benefit him!
If you would like to meet Dexter, call to schedule an appointment at (406) 388-9399.
You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
