Pet of the Week, Sunday August 1, 2021 Aug 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blue Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Blue! He is a 3 year old Coonhound Mix. Blue is an extremely smart guy and he LOVES people! In his previous home, he was trained as a hunting dog so he loves to follow his nose. Stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm to meet Blue! Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blue Guy Zoology Coonhound Hunting Dog Valley Nose Animal Shelter Recommended for you Latest Local Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development 2 hrs ago People in business for Aug. 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Students, Sunday, August 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Water surcharges to take effect under Bozeman drought declaration 3 hrs ago