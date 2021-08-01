Pet of the Week, Sunday August 1, 2021

Blue

Meet Blue! He is a 3 year old Coonhound Mix. Blue is an extremely smart guy and he LOVES people! In his previous home, he was trained as a hunting dog so he loves to follow his nose. Stop by Heart of the Valley between 11:30am and 5pm to meet Blue!

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

