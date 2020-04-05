Meet Mazel! Mazel is a very sweet older lady who would love a couch and a lap to curl up on. She likes to tell you about her day and enjoys long naps. She’s looking for a quieter environment where she binge watch tv shows with you! Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Mazel any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399 to hear more about her.
