Meet Abel! She is a sweet, calm lady who loves her catnip! She has previously lived with cats, kids, and dogs, and rocked it. She can be a little shy, but if you sit with her and give her pets, she’ll become your best friend. Give our staff a call to set up an appointment to meet Abel!
Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
