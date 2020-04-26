Meet Marbles! Marbles is a gal who loves to nap. Her nature is quiet and covered in sweetness. She is in search of a loving home with more sweetness to add to her life. She can be a little shy at first but once she warms up to you she loves the attention. Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Marbles any day of the week from 11:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. You can meet her at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
