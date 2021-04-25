Meet Charlie! She is a 4 year old domestic shorthair. Charlie is the sweetest girl looking for a new home with you. One of her favorite things is watching Animal Planet! She loves gentle pets and affection. Come meet Charlie and see if she would fit in with your family. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.