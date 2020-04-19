Meet Rooster! Rooster is a playful boy looking for his new home. He loves cats and gets along well with other dogs. Despite his name, Rooster does not like chickens, ducks and other farm animals so he would prefer a home without this type of livestock. Rooster will greet you with a full body wiggle as he shows his enthusiasm for life. Adoption counselors are able to introduce you to Rooster any day of the week from 11:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. You can meet him at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
