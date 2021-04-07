Meet Bratwurst! He is a big guy with lots of love to give. He came to HOV as a stray and now he is looking for his new home with you! Bratwurst does great walking on a leash. Some of his favorite things are snacks and hugs. Come meet this great pup! To schedule an appointment, call HOV at (406) 388-9399.
Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. *We are doing all services by appointment only so please call ahead.
