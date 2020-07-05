I am the most affectionate Groot you ever did meet. I bet you didn’t know that I only like to eat when I have company around me. I am very comfortable with people and enjoy all the pets in the world. Because I am still young, this makes me active, outgoing, playful, and even sometimes talkative. I enjoy going on harness walks and love sitting outside in the HOV Catio watching the birds and gophers. I struggle with a condition known as Feline Idiopathic Cystitis and will need special food and occasionally medications or vet visits. Stress makes things worse, so having a calm home environment would do wonders for me. If you would like to meet Groot, call to schedule an appointment at (406) 388-9399.
