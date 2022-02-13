Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Andrew Meyer, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Georgianna Fischer, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Seth Wyatt, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

The University of Utah students who were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bozeman: Josh Edelman, Jack Bozarth, Jovial Milich, Aubrey Johnson, Lara Vogel, Jackson Coles, Skyler Chandler, Fischer Harris, Dominick Fuchs, Taryn Tungesvik, Josephine Hinds, Ava Rosenzweig, Dakota Morosi, Siena Popiel, Ana Schell, Katelin Monlux, Ava Rosenzweig

Belgrade: Brooklyn Bradbury

Gallatin Gateway: Riley Becker

Alyson Hollewijn, of Bozeman, Earned a Degree from George Fox University, at Newberg, Oregon.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you