Andrew Meyer, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
Georgianna Fischer, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
Seth Wyatt, of Bozeman, has been named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
The University of Utah students who were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Bozeman: Josh Edelman, Jack Bozarth, Jovial Milich, Aubrey Johnson, Lara Vogel, Jackson Coles, Skyler Chandler, Fischer Harris, Dominick Fuchs, Taryn Tungesvik, Josephine Hinds, Ava Rosenzweig, Dakota Morosi, Siena Popiel, Ana Schell, Katelin Monlux, Ava Rosenzweig
Belgrade: Brooklyn Bradbury
Gallatin Gateway: Riley Becker
Alyson Hollewijn, of Bozeman, Earned a Degree from George Fox University, at Newberg, Oregon.
