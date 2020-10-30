BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at Rockin’ TJ Ranch, 651 Lynx Lane. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. Call or text Jim at (208) 863-0414 for information.
BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY we are meeting by Zoom at noon on Tuesday’s. This week’s program will be presented by Aaron Whitten, General Manager “The Armory Hotel in Bozeman”. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. We are meeting at the Holiday Inn as well as online. Please call for reservations by the Friday before the meeting you want to attend if possible. The meal is a served meal by advance reservations. Please contact Lloyd Mandeville at (406) 580-9566 and/or Lloyd@LloydMandeville.com or any Bozeman Rotary member for the instructions as to how to connect.
BWAGs are following coronavirus health and safety guidance from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Those interested in hiking, bicycling, or kayaking with BWAGs are advised to visit the BWAGs website to access contacts for the various activity groups. Newcomers are welcome at all activities. Access https://bwags.org/wp/
THE GALLATIN EMPIRE LIONS- WE SERVE We are meeting every Tuesday morning at 6:30 at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Lane. Guests, visiting Lions, and prospective members are always welcome. Come 15 minutes early to socialize. For more information contact www.gallatinempireloins.org. Grants available for sight, speech, and hearing needs.
VFW POST #12112 will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the Mint Café and Bar, 27 E. Main St., Belgrade. All combat veterans who are interested in becoming members are welcome. Call 406-209-2739 for inquiries.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.