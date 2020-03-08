THE AMERICAN LEGION GALLATIN POST 14 is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraising dinner Tuesday, March 17, 2020 starting at 5:00 p.m. until the food is gone. We will serve our traditional special rub corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and roll for $9.00 adults and $5.00 children under 12. This tradition started in 1950, by Post 14, and we will serve upstairs at the Legion Hall at 225 E. Main St. The funds we raise goes towards assisting Veterans, their families and our youth programs. Please join us. 586-8400.
THE BADMINTON CLUB OF BOZEMAN meets Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., at the Story Mill Recreation Center, 600 Bridger Drive for co-ed, casual, and drop-in badminton. All equipment is provide; $5 play fee. Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for more information.
BELGRADE GARDEN CLUB Meets the second Monday of the month at the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, 10 Main Street from 2:00 to 3:30. If you’re interested in learning about gardening and improving Belgrade’s landscaping, join us! This month’s program on identifying plants will be presented by Susan Andrews. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/belgradebloomersgardenclub/
BIG SKY TOASTMASTERS meet every Tuesday at 6:45 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Bozeman. For more information visit bigsky.toastmastersclubs.org, or call (406) 579-0082.
BIG SKY RETIRED EDUCATORS meet Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:30 AM at the Best Western GranTree Inn, Bozeman. No host lunch; The Census in 10 minutes; Bozeman High School Speech and Debate Students Entertain; Special Celebrity Guest and Montana Retired Educator Day Celebration.
BIRDMAN’S PIRATE FENCING CLUB Meets every Monday evening 6-8 p.m., Eagles Club Ballroom Upstairs. Beginners welcome, Adults only. We have what you need to get started. Suggested floor fee $10. For more info call or text Brian Segal 406-580-5760.
BOZEMAN CHAPTER MT ASSOC. FOR THE BLIND Chapter Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, 1:30 p.m. Bozeman Senior Center; Book Club: Monday, March 16, 4:15 p.m. Belgrade Library, Auxiliary Livingston Meeting: Wednesday, March 18, 12 p.m., Livingston Library
BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at First Security Bank, 208 E. Main, downstairs. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. (208) 863-0414.
BOZEMAN KIWANIS meets most Mondays at The Springs 2631 Catron St. behind Target, from noon to 1 p.m. If you’re interested in joining our club dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a tie please join us as our guest for lunch and a local speaker. For more information visit Bozemankiwanis.com.
THE BOZEMAN LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS will meet on Monday, March 9, and host a presentation by Matt Parsons, Trails Director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Matt will be speaking on “The Future of Trails in the Gallatin Valley.” The Bozeman League meets at 11:45 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church on S. 3rd. Coffee and cookies are provided; bring a sack lunch if you wish. Meetings are free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Janice Benham at 406-589-4516.
BOZEMAN LIONS CLUB meets the first and third Tuesday of the month, for locations call President Stacey Alzheimer at 406-570-8025 or clubhouse.org/sites/bozemanmt. Guests welcome.
BOZEMAN MASTERS SWIM CLUB Organized lap swim promoting fitness and camaraderie for adults of all ages, abilities and motivations. Practices are at the Bozeman Swim Center on Main Street. Contact the coach on coach@bozemanmasters.org or see bozemanmasters.org for more information.
BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY meets at 11:45 on Tuesday at The Springs at 2632 Catron Street, Bozeman, kitty corner from Costco. This week’s program will be presented by Gary Gannon Wealth Matrix and founder of Scigaia: Applying the Wealth Matrix to Montana. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. Lunch is $15. For more information visit: http://bozemannoonrotary.org
THE BOZEMAN ROTARACT CLUB meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. Locations and programs change monthly depending on the speaker or social event. Meeting locations and upcoming service opportunities are listed at www.bozemanrotaract.org.
BOZEMAN SUNRISE ROTARY meets Friday mornings. For time, directions, speakers and up and coming events go to www.bozemansunriserotary.org.
BWAGs usually meet at the Museum of the Rockies parking lot by the horse; special outings may meet at other places. Monday hiking meet at 9:00 a.m., contact Debi at debiherren@gmail.com; Tuesday hiking/skiing meet at 9:00, contact Patti at psteinmul@msn.com of 406/219-2315. Newcomers are welcome. Visit our website www.bwags.org for more information.
CHAPTER F, P.E.O. will meet for a sack lunch at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the home of Helen Remely. The program will be presented by Marcia Emborg.
CHORD RUSTLERS men’s a cappella (barbershop) singing chorus meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 W. Graf, Bozeman. Men and boys who love to sing are welcome! 406-548-1391 www.chordrustlers.org.
FOUR CORNERZ TOASTMASTERS CLUB meets Tuesdays, 12:05 p.m. at Zoot Enterprises Inc, 555 Zoot Enterprises Lane, Bozeman, MT, 59718. For information regarding our meetings, email club officers at 590590@toastmastersclub.org. Website: https://fourcornerz.toastmastersclubs.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FourCornerzToastmasters/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/four-cornerz-toastmasters
THE GALLATIN EMPIRE LIONS-WE SERVE- meets every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Lane. Guests, visiting Lions and prospective members are always welcome. Our Charter celebration will be April 4th. Meet the Lions at the Kidabaloo April 18th. Gary Tschache 6” sculpture being raffled to support PCC Ben Apeland for International Director. For information www.gallatinempirelions.org
GALLATIN PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP PROGRAMS AND SHARING meets Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at E-Free Church, West Wing. 1700 S. 19th Ave. The speaker will be Daniel Koltz, Gerontologist – Health and Human Development, Montana State University. Caregiving strategies, hints, and ideas. Free. All are welcome. Questions? Contact: Lesley (406) 599-2622 or Mary Ann (406) 223-1970
GALLATIN QUILT GUILD meets every second Tuesday for social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 2512 W. Graf Street in Bozeman. Anyone interested in quilting, sewing, and fiber arts is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.gallatinquiltguild.com or contact membership@gallatinquiltguild.com.
GALLATIN VALLEY CHAPTER OF BACK COUNTRY HORSEMEN Volunteer trail maintenance on public lands in Southwest Montana. Meetings held 3rd Thursday each month in Bozeman. For more info go to gvbch.bchmt.org or call Dan at 406-539-0879
GALLATIN VALLEY TOASTMASTERS meet from 12:10 — 1:10 p.m. each Thursday at BioScience Laboratories, conference room, 1765 South 19th Ave., Bozeman. Guests are always welcome! Follow us on Facebook.com/toastmasters4880 or contact us at www.4880.toastmastersclubs.org or (406) 579-8697.
LA LECHE LEAGUE OF BOZEMAN will meet Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Children’s Student Corner in the Bozeman Public Library. Women interested in learning more about breastfeeding are invited. La Leche League meetings offer breastfeeding information, support, and encouragement. For more information call 582-5688.
LIBERTY TOASTMASTERS, 212 Discovery Dr. Suite 1, Bozeman, 6 — 7:30 p.m., free. Liberty Toastmasters, the only evening Toastmasters International club in Gallatin County, invites you to join us to sharpen your speaking and leadership skills. We meet the first and third Wednesdays from 6 — 7:30 p.m. Join us for fun, fellowship and free speech.
MOMS CLUB OF BOZEMAN/BELGRADE- playgroup for mom and kids. If you live in Bozeman Email: Www.bozemanmomsclub.com or call 219-1299. If you live in Belgrade you can email Belgrademom@gmail.com.
NEW HORIZONS FRIENDS: activities for those age 60 and older. They will meet Tuesday, March 10, for lunch at Bozeman Senior Center, 11:45 a.m. Make reservations. They will meet Saturday, March 14, for breakfast at Nova Cafe, 8:30 a.m. For more information call Lois at 582-1758 or email lswatland59718@msn.com.
THE OPTIMIST CLUB OF BOZEMAN meets every Thursday at the Holiday Inn at noon. For more information call Amy at 599-3535 and/or visit our website https://www.optimistclubofbozeman.org/
THE ORCHID CLUB is a non-profit organization supporting families raising young kids with special needs. Contact Amy Hogen at 406-813-0585 or go to Orchidclubmt.org for more information.
SINGING SOULS SENIOR CHORUS meets every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Church, 2118 S. 3rdAve. A group of seniors that enjoy the friendship and community that comes from singing together; accompanied on guitar by Kate Bryan. Words provided. No memorization. Welcome new Members $5/week (if able). Meets September through mid-June. For more information contact Kate at 406-570-2839.
VFW POST #12112 will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the Mint Café and Bar, 27 E. Main St., Belgrade. All combat veterans who are interested in becoming members are welcome. Call 406-209-2739 for inquiries.