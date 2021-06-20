BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at First Security Bank, 208 E. Main, basement conference room and on Zoom. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. Call or text Jim at (208) 863-0414 for information.
BOZEMAN LIONS CLUB: The Club meets every Tuesday at 12:30 at 1170 Cobb Hill. Yes the public and other Service clubs members are welcome, call Sandy for more information, 406-219-3102. Bring your old used eye glasses, hearing aids and used cell phones.
BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY we are meeting by Zoom at noon on Tuesday’s. This week’s program will be Dean Hampton from ROC Wheels. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. We are meeting at the Holiday Inn as well as online. Please call for reservations by the Friday before the meeting you want to attend if possible. The meal is a served meal by advance reservations. Please contact Lloyd Mandeville at (406) 580-9566 and/or Lloyd@LloydMandeville.com or any Bozeman Rotary member for the instructions as to how to connect.
BWAGs meet at 9:00, usually at the Museum of the Rockies parking lot by the horse; special outings may meet at other times and other places. Monday hiking, contact Jeanette at jhall59715@gmail.com; Tuesday hiking, contact Patti at psteinmul@msn.com. Newcomers are welcome. Visit our website www.bwags.org for more information.
THE GALLATIN EMPIRE LIONS- WE SERVE We are meeting every Tuesday morning at 6:30 at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Lane. Guests, visiting Lions, and prospective members are always welcome. Come 15 minutes early to socialize. For more information contact www.gallatinempireloins.org. Grants available for sight, speech, and hearing needs.
THE MONTANA OLD TIME FIDDLERS ASSOCIATION AND THE PONY HOMECOMING CLUB: The Montana Old Time Fiddlers present Fiddle Fest 14 at the Historic Pony Gym in Pony on Saturday, June 26th. This event will feature informal jams, music workshops, a barbeque, and an evening concert. The open old time music “jam” kicks off the afternoon at 1 PM, and is open to all acoustic instruments. The music workshops go from 1 to 4PM with fiddle, guitar, banjo, and mandolin classes in the lineup. New this year, a percussion workshop for spoons, bones, and jaw harp. Dinner starts at 5 PM, the Concert starts at 6. Bring your family & friends, a potluck dish, your dancing shoes, and your jubilant smile! Admission is FREE and the public is welcome. For more info call 685-3481.
MOUNTAINS AND MINDS TOASTMASTERS: meets on Wednesdays, from 12:05-1:00 pm, virtually over Webex. Toastmasters provides a positive and supportive environment to develop communication and leadership skills. We welcome any guests or interested potential members who would like to see what the organization is about. Please contact our Vice President for Education, Cheri Toeniskoetter, at montanastatetoastmasters@gmail.com, for information and the link to join our meetings.
VFW POST #12112 will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the Mint Café and Bar, 27 E. Main St., Belgrade. All combat veterans who are interested in becoming members are welcome. Call 406-209-2739 for inquiries.
