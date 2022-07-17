BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at First Security Bank, 208 E. Main, basement conference room and on Zoom. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. Call or text Jim at (208) 863-0414 for information.
BOZEMAN LIONS CLUB: The Club meets every Tuesday at 12:30 at 1170 Cobb Hill. Yes the public and other Service clubs members are welcome, call Sandy for more information, 406-219-3102. Bring your old used eye glasses, hearing aids and used cell phones.
BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY: The Noon Rotary Club meets at noon, every Tuesday at the Residence Inn on Valley Center Road and via Zoom. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. Please refer to our website: bozemannoonrotary.org or call Pam Bredberg at 406-539-2748 and/or pam.bredberg@gmail.com or any Bozeman Noon Rotary member for the instructions as to how to connect.
BWAGs (Bozeman Women’s Activity Groups) hikers meet every Monday and Tuesday during the months of May-October. The kayaking group meets on Wednesdays and bicyclists meet on Thursdays. Contact Debi Herren at debiherren@gmail.com to join BWAGs, obtain more information, and to connect with the group coordinators for activities of interest. More information is also available on our website: www.bwags.org
THE GALLATIN EMPIRE LIONS- WE SERVE We are meeting every Tuesday morning at 6:30 at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Lane. Guests, visiting Lions, and prospective members are always welcome. Come 15 minutes early to socialize. For more information contact www.gallatinempireloins.org. Grants available for sight, speech, and hearing needs.
MOUNTAINS AND MINDS TOASTMASTERS: meets on Wednesdays, from 12:05-1:00 pm, virtually over Webex. Toastmasters provides a positive and supportive environment to develop communication and leadership skills. We welcome any guests or interested potential members who would like to see what the organization is about. Please contact our Vice President for Education, Cheri Toeniskoetter, at montanastatetoastmasters@gmail.com, for information and the link to join our meetings.
VFW POST #12112 will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the Mint Café and Bar, 27 E. Main St., Belgrade. All veterans of foreign service who are interested in becoming members are welcome. Call 406-209-2739 for inquiries.
BADMINTON CLUB OF BOZEMAN meets Mondays from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Story Mill Recreation Center and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-11:00 a.m., at the Hope Lutheran Church (Wed.) and the Story Mill Recreation Center (Fri.). It is co-ed, recreational, drop-in badminton. All equipment is provided; there is a $5 play fee. Contact Tom Carne at 624-6746 for locations or more information.
BOZEMAN BIG SKY TOASTMASTERS CLUB meets Tuesdays at 6:45 a.m. at Bozeman Senior Center. Meetings are in person and on Zoom. Members learn to speak without notes, use humor, and gain recognition in the business world. Guests are welcome. Call Roger at 640-2790 for more information.