BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at First Security Bank, 208 E. Main, basement conference room and on Zoom. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. Call or text Jim at (208) 863-0414 for information.

BOZEMAN LIONS CLUB: The public and other service club members are welcome, call Sandy for more information, 406-219-3102. Bring your old used eye glasses, hearing aids and used cell phones.

BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY: The Noon Rotary Club meets at noon, every Tuesday at the Residence Inn on Valley Center Road and via Zoom. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. Please refer to our website: bozemannoonrotary.org or call Pam Bredberg at 406-539-2748 and/or pam.bredberg@gmail.com or any Bozeman Noon Rotary member for the instructions as to how to connect.


