- BOZEMAN GOLD TOASTMASTERS meets Fridays at noon at First Security Bank, 208 E. Main, basement conference room and on Zoom. Gain confidence in a fun, supportive environment. Call or text Jim at (208) 863-0414 for information.
- BOZEMAN LIONS CLUB: The public and other service club members are welcome, call Sandy for more information, 406-219-3102. Bring your old used eye glasses, hearing aids and used cell phones.
- BOZEMAN NOON ROTARY: The Noon Rotary Club meets at noon, every Tuesday at the Residence Inn on Valley Center Road and via Zoom. Fellow Rotarians and guests are welcome. Please refer to our website: bozemannoonrotary.org or call Pam Bredberg at 406-539-2748 and/or pam.bredberg@gmail.com or any Bozeman Noon Rotary member for the instructions as to how to connect.
- BOZEMAN KIWANIS meet most Mondays at Montana Rib and Chop House, from noon to 1 p.m. If you’re interested in joining our club dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time, please join us as our guest for lunch and a local speaker. For more information visit Bozemankiwanis.com. If you have any questions, please contact: Mike Connell, 406-580-6428
- BWAGs (Bozeman Women’s Activity Groups) hikers meet every Monday and Tuesday during the months of May-October. The kayaking group meets on Wednesdays and bicyclists meet on Thursdays. Contact Debi Herren at debiherren@gmail.com to join BWAGs, obtain more information, and to connect with the group coordinators for activities of interest. More information is also available on our website: www.bwags.org
- THE GALLATIN EMPIRE LIONS- WE SERVE We are meeting every Tuesday morning at 6:30 at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Lane. Guests, visiting Lions, and prospective members are always welcome. Come 15 minutes early to socialize. For more information contact www.gallatinempireloins.org. Grants available for sight, speech, and hearing needs.
- MOUNTAINS AND MINDS TOASTMASTERS: meets on Wednesdays, from 12:05-1:00 p.m. Attend our hybrid meetings virtually over Webex or in person on campus. Toastmasters provides a positive and supportive environment to develop communication and leadership skills. We welcome any guests or interested potential members who would like to see what the organization is about. Please contact our Vice President for Education, Bryce Hughes, at montanastatetoastmasters@gmail.com, for information and the link or location to join our meetings.
- VFW POST #12112 will meet the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the Mint Café and Bar, 27 E. Main St., Belgrade. All veterans of foreign service who are interested in becoming members are welcome. Call 406-209-2739 for inquiries.
- BADMINTON CLUB OF BOZEMAN meets Mondays from 7:00-9:00 PM, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Story Mill Recreation Center. It is co-ed, recreational, drop-in badminton. All equipment is provided; there is a $5 play fee. Please contact Tom Carne at 624-6746 for locations or more information.
- BOZEMAN BIG SKY TOASTMASTERS CLUB meets Tuesdays at 6:45 a.m. at Bozeman Senior Center. Meetings are in person and on Zoom. Members learn to speak without notes, use humor, and gain recognition in the business world. Guests are welcome. Call Roger at 640-2790 for more information.
- BIRDMAN’S PIRATE FENCING CLUB meets every Monday evening 6-8 p.m., Eagles Ballroom Upstairs. Beginners welcome, Adults only. Olympic style Fencing, Epee, Foil, and Sabre. We have what you need to get started. Suggested floor fee $10. Runs Sept 1- May 15th. For more info call or text Brian Segal 406-580-5760.
- “SINGING SOULS” SENIOR SING ALONG GATHERING is a casual sing-along gathering of music-loving people (Ages 50 to 105) who yearn to sing and strengthen their vocal cords while making new friends and experiencing the joy of singing together. Familiar songs (words provided) in all styles shared in a fun environment. Songs led by Music Kate (Kate Bryan). A welcoming gathering at Pilgrim Church (2118 S. 3rd) on Tuesdays at 1:30-2:30 PM. CONTACT KATE: 406-570-2839 or KateBryan2000@gmail.com with questions or to be notified of the Fall/Winter/Spring weekly schedules. Donation of $5 or whatever able (to cover overhead costs) suggested but not required.
- BRIDGER MOUNTAIN HARMONY CHORUS will start it’s MOTHER’S DAY CHORUS, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Hope Lutheran Church, Graf & 19th Ave, at 7 pm. All women who like to sing 4-part a cappella harmony are welcome. Call/text 406 209-5281 eve if you plan to come.
