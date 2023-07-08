US Championships Athletics

Sha’Carri Richardson wins the women’s 100 meter finals during the U.S. Track and Field Championships on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, pulled her trademark orange wig off and flung it onto the ground behind her.

Then, she took the next step on the long road to proving she’s the real deal.

America’s most colorful sprint star won the 100-meter title in 10.82 seconds at the U.S. championships on Friday night, marking a high point that comes two years after her national title was stripped because of a doping violation.


