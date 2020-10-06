Oxford dictionary defines virtue as behavior showing high moral standards. Our founding fathers as well as our ancient Greek forefathers, despite their faults, knew that virtue was necessary to sustain a democratic republic. Yet, virtue in our modern democratic republic is a trait that is not only missing but disdained.
What has replaced virtue is partisanship. Federalist #10 warns of the dangers of factions arguing that the Constitution would control its baneful effects. Now the rules, traditions and precedents set by our constitutionally based government are broken for partisan gain. Due to this factional divide, our Congress cannot unite to save our country from a pandemic or ameliorate its effects on the less privileged. It cannot ensure that all its people have access to health care or address the looming crisis of climate change because of partisan gridlock. Our government then defaults to be run by hasty executive orders and undemocratic court decisions.
Both political parties have abdicated their constitutional duty, but lately the Republicans have been the most egregious failures. The Senate Republicans are rushing to fill a life term Supreme Court position in record time. They are disregarding their own misguided rule set in 2016 when they claimed that the Supreme Court vacancy had to wait for an election eight months away. Does "electoral will" not mean anything in 2020?
McConnell does not represent Montana. Why does Sen. Steve Daines follow him so obediently? Where are these "Montana values?" Montanans expect our representatives to have the courage to say the rules should apply to everyone. Former majority leader from Montana, Mike Mansfield, said, “We are equal on this floor, and a senator must keep his word.” With this type of honor in government, real problems could be solved. Virtuous public servants avoid hypocrisy and serve the people justly.
