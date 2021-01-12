It is becoming apparent last Wednesday’s siege of the nation’s Capitol was far worse than initially thought. Screaming mobs crushing against and assaulting police officers, shattering glass and battered down doors, furniture demolished, floors littered with Trump paraphernalia. It’s a miracle things didn’t end up worse than they did.
And the guilt of those members of Congress who promoted this appalling behavior is also becoming more apparent. By espousing President Trump’s utterly false contentions of a fraudulent election, members of Congress — including Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — played a hand in the uprising.
In a phone interview with the Chronicle, Daines tried to absolve himself of any blame for the horrific events. Rosendale isn’t returning phone calls.
Daines dismissed a post-election fundraising text message sent by his campaign as campaign hyperbole. The message said, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!”
That’s a bit hard to swallow. Daines withdrew his opposition to the Electoral College vote following the insurrection. And now he claims he never intended to overthrow the election results.
Sen. Daines, please don’t play us for fools: When you joined a dozen GOP Senate colleagues who questioned the integrity of a demonstrably fair and free election — as determined by scores of courts — it lent credence to a preposterous lie that motivated the mob to violence. Your actions sent a dog whistle message to rabid Trump supporters that you were OK with their fever-dream hallucinations about election fraud.
And even now, after the horrific violence at the Capitol, both Daines and Rosendale haven’t distanced themselves from Trump. Daines even called for Twitter to restore Trump’s account — something Twitter executives have said would run the risk of inciting more violence.
We suggested earlier that, absent a firm disavowal of the election lies, Daines and Rosendale should resign. But those resignations aren’t likely. During the Trump era, it’s become clear that clinging to power with a white-knuckled grip is more important than doing what’s right. But at the least, the Senate and House should censure Daines and Rosendale along with the others who opposed certifying the Electoral College vote.
Going forward, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, if you want to serve your constituents well, at least do this: Tell them the truth. And that starts with acknowledging the legitimacy of the election and your role in stoking the mania that resulted in five deaths and the trashing of our nation’s Capitol.
