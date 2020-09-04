LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A year ago, Toronto had The Shot.
This time, the Raptors have The Pass.
Despite Kyle Lowry’s attempts to take attention off the pass that he threw to OG Anunoby to set up the gamewinning, probably season-saving 3-pointer at the buzzer for Toronto in what became its 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, he’s probably going to have to accept that it will be a memorable moment — especially if the Raptors go on to win this Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Game 4 of Celtics-Raptors is Saturday night, followed by Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers got an easy 120-97 win in Game 1 behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, who last year made what Raptors fans will forever know as The Shot — the epic four-bounce-off-the-rim jumper at the buzzer of Game 7 to give Toronto a win over Philadelphia in the East semifinals.
Leonard’s shot became iconic because the Raptors won it all. Lowry’s pass and Anunoby’s shot could be iconic, Raptors coach Nick Nurse noted Friday, depending on what Toronto does the rest of the way this time.
“We needed to play better,” Nurse said. “It looks like we might be ready to start playing better.”
From the Celtics’ perspective, it’s simply time to turn the page and not lament what might have been with a 3-0 lead.
“We move on to Game 4. I guess that’s the focus now,” Boston forward Jaylen Brown said. “It’s tough, but that’s the playoffs.”
Denver is in a similar position, being forced to turn the page quickly. The Nuggets came undone while getting outscored 38-20 in the second quarter Thursday night.
“It was a bad, bad night for us,” Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic said. “They affected us, but we can change. We can just be better. We can be better.”
The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.
“I think it’s just a different intensity to the playoffs,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “You can play the same team; they are overly prepared for you, so the little things stand out. One mistake will cost you a basket. One mistake will cost you a turnover. ... I don’t think we understood that early on. I think we do now.”
