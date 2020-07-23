A flag with the new logo for the newly-named Seattle NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, flies atop the iconic Space Needle on Thursday.

, July 23, 2020, in Seattle. The hockey expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team. Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)