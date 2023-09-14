Rams Seahawks Football

Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht celebrates after sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. — Coming off a lackluster performance in the opener, the Seattle Seahawks are likely to be down both their starting offensive tackles for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that both left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas were "hurting," after each suffered injuries in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lucas was placed on injured reserve after Carroll talked to reporters Wednesday, meaning he will miss the next four games and be out until after Seattle's Week 6 game at Cincinnati.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you