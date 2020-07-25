SEATTLE — A day after it was confirmed NFL training camps will start on time, the Seahawks have pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets.
As first reported by The New York Post, the Seahawks dealt veteran safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick for Adams, who had stated he wanted to be traded as he was locked in a dispute with the team over a new contract as well as having publicly criticized coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas.
The Seahawks confirmed the trade with an announcement of their own, detailing that Seattle will also get back a 2022 fourth-round pick.
The trade represents a huge investment to remake a secondary that has been lagging the last few years as the members of the Legion of Boom either retired or headed elsewhere, and Seattle will now go into the 2020 season with a safety duo of Adams and Quandre Diggs, who was acquired from Detroit last October for a fifth-round pick.
The 24-year-old Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of LSU, has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was an All-Pro last year.
Adams is under contract through the 2021 season after the Jets recently exercised an option on his initial rookie deal. He is due to make a salary of $825,000 in 2020 (having gotten a bonus of more than $14 million when he signed in 2017 as part of his slotted rookie contract) and a salary of $9.86 million in 2021 per the exercised option, which are part of the contracts of first-round picks.
Adams carries cap hits the next two years of $7.1 million and $9.8 million.
McDougald had a $5.4 million salary cap hit for this season.
Adams has been viewed as a rising defensive star due in part due to his versatility.
In ranking him as the 32nd best player in the NFL last season, Pro Football Focus wrote this about how Adams was used in 2019 by the Jets: “Jamal Adams has become one of the game’s most versatile weapons on defense. In a league that is trending ever more towards matchup problems on offense, Adams is one of a new breed of defender that can solve those problems on defense. This season, Adams spent significant snaps at free safety (297), in the box (401), in the slot (131), lined up out wide as a boundary corner (34) and even on the defensive line as a legitimate edge rusher (96), and he was one of the most effective defenders in the game. As a pass-rusher, he racked up 25 total pressures from 101 rushing snaps, by far the most pressure and the second-most rushing snaps of any safety.”
